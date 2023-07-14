College Station ISD to host job fair

Complete applications and interview on the spot for child nutrition, transportation, grounds and custodial positions
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is hosting a job fair for its child nutrition, transportation, grounds and custodial departments.

The CSISD Auxiliary Job Fair will be on Monday, July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSISD Central Training Room, located at 1812 Welsh Ave.

Applicants can speak to department directors, complete applications and get interviewed on the spot.

You’re encouraged to bring contact information for references, and a list of prior employment to complete the application process.

More information can be found at the district’s website or by calling 979-764-5411.

