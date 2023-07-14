College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges linked to a child indecency investigation, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.

According to online jail records, Kocmoud was arrested by the College Station Police Department in October of 2022 and was released on bonds totaling $40,000.

The offense dates for the charges are listed as September 1, 2018, and September 2, 2018.

Details of the investigation and allegations were not immediately available.

