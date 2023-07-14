Construction for sewer drainage improvements in the Hillside and Old Oaks neighborhood are about to begin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction for sewer drainage improvements in the Hillside and Old Oaks neighborhoods in Bryan are about to begin.

Kelly Sullivan, the Assistant City Engineer in Bryan, says the construction for the sewer drainage improvements will start by the end of the month and is projected to take about a year to complete.

”We are installing a new storm sewer in the neighborhood and we are upsizing some existing storm sewer, as well.”

Sullivan says there are going to be some minor street improvements, which will include inverting Hillside Drive and installing a trench drain down the middle of the street.

“It will be the first one the city has done and it should be kind of interesting to see.”

Sullivan says if any roads need to be closed during the course of construction, residents in the neighborhood will be notified by contractors in advance.

“I have spoken with a few of the neighborhood residents, just keeping them up to date on the progress, so if there are any concerns during construction, obviously reach out to me at the city.”

