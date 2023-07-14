Durant 4-year-old competes in USA Mullet Championship Contest

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - 4-year-old Nolan Bryant from Durant, has always had long locks.

“He was born with long, thick hair by one. it was growing probably past his neck. He probably had a good man bun going until he was two when we cut it and shaped it into a mullet,” Nolan’s mom, Tandy Bryant said.

Bryant is showing off his beloved hairstyle in a mullet competition.

“We did it last year. We made the top 25, and we were a judges pick. He went further than we thought he would and had a good time, so we just reentered again this year,” she continued.

The competition takes place online, where you can vote once a day.

Bryant’s family is hoping that this year, he’ll be named the winner.

“We are just looking for some community involvement where you’re having a good time, and the more people involved, just the better it is, the more fun it is. That’s really how people get so high in these competitions, is involvement in the community,” Bryant expressed.

But what’s the secret to growing such a luscious mullet?

" I’ll put a leave in like I do my own hair, so it doesn’t get tangled, because he is a wild boy, and it does get tangled, and then we go see our barber regularly to keep it in shape,” Bryant shared.

Click here to cast your vote for Nolan Bryant.

