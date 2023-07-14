ERCOT issues weather watch, expects tight grid conditions

TAYLOR, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a Weather Watch in effect from Sunday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 18 due to high forecasted temperatures and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The 6-day supply and demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. Currently the highest demand forecast times are Saturday, July 15 between 4-8 p.m., Sunday, July 16 between 6-8 p.m. and Monday, July 17, between 2-10 p.m. Each day still shows a forecast surplus of at least 5 MW, during those time frames.

“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever,” ERCOT said in a release.

Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions here.

Texans can also learn ways to reduce electricity demand and sign up for ERCOT alerts here.

