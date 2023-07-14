Experience the healing powers of nature with Forest Therapy at Lick Creek Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a way to connect with nature, try Forest Therapy.

Hosted by Texas A&M Forest Service and the Center for Health and Nature, Forest Therapy is a community-wide event happening from 8 am to 9:30 am at Lick Creek Park on Sunday, July 16.

You’ll be guided through forest-based sensory activities designed to heighten self-awareness and a sense of connectedness with the natural world.

Through forest therapy, you can experience the healing potential of trees and forests by boosting your physical health and mental wellness. As well as engaging your body’s senses through tasting and touching plants.

Participation is free, but registration is required by class day.

