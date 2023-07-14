First case of West Nile virus confirmed in Montgomery County

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Public Health District says it has received confirmation of the first probable case of West Nile virus for 2023.

The woman infected is in her 60s. The health district says she is recovering at her home. She lives in the 77365 zip code area.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. The health district says people typically develop symptoms between 3 and 14 days after they are bitten. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Serious symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.

The CDC says the most effective way to avoid getting West Nile is to avoid getting bit by mosquitos. To avoid bites, you can use insect repellants, wear protective clothing, and empty standing water outside your home.

In July of last year, two cases of West Nile were confirmed in Montgomery County.

