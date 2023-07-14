Focus at Four: New department of hospitality, tourism & hotel management at Texas A&M

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tourism and travel are critical to both the Texas economy and local economies, and also account for one in five jobs in the state of Texas, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

According to Hanover Research, employment in hospitality and hotel management is projected to grow over the next 10 years to 6.3% nationally and 17.2% in Texas.

Effective August 15, Texas A&M University will become a new source of hospitality in our community.

“In our community, hospitality is a real economic driver,” said Brian King, Department Head and Professor. “In Texas, employment in this sector is growing incredibly fast and it’s a global phenomenon as well, so our graduates will have the chance to work all over the world.

The university was granted approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a new department of Hospitality, Hotel Management and Tourism.

“Our university is very well established in tourism and a global leader for almost 60 years,” said King. “But hospitality is something a little bit newer for us, so think of hospitality as the missing piece that we’re adding and this is an exciting, new initiative for the university.”

A&M will offer three degree tracks including, Hospitality in Hotel Management, Business Hospitality as well as Event Tourism and Recreation Management.

The department will be renamed and rebranded from what was formerly the Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. King in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges
Law enforcement searches home on bittle ln
Four arrested; one suspect wanted in aggravated robbery case
Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Three teens were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in...
College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle

Latest News

Donnie Tuggle accepted the award during their annual convention in Austin.
Texas American Legion Department of Texas awards KBTX Television Station of the Year award
House Speaker Dade Phelan gavels the House into session on the first day of the second special...
Property tax special session is over, but months of acrimony could complicate Texas lawmakers’ mission as more work awaits
College Station ISD is hosting a job fair for its child nutrition, transportation, grounds and...
College Station ISD to host job fair
The Texas A&M Floral Design Club placed 2nd at the National Floral Design Contest in Chicago.
A&M places second at national floral design contest