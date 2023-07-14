Free Music Friday: Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lee Mathis joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on July 14.

Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome are from Longview, TX. Mathis says they play a variety of the classic country songs you love as well as today’s best in outlaw country.

They have a new album called “Pick Your Crazy” in the works now with their track list currently on their website.

The band is performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Live Music Series.

They also shared one of their performances on First News at Four which can be viewed in the player below.

