Huntsville football now has a place to call home with new stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - In 2023 Huntsville football will begin a new era with a brand new stadium to call their own.

For over 50 years Hunstville hasn’t had a true place to call home. For “home” games they’ve had to load up busses and head a few miles down the road to Sam Houston’s Bowers Stadium. But starting in the 2023 season, the Hornets will have their own stadium at the high school.

“I don’t think people will really understand until we play the first game when you can walk out of the field house and straight onto the field,” Hornets’ head coach Rodney Southern said on the new facility. “We don’t have to load buses and load a trailer and take all of our stuff, so technically we play a road game every week. That in itself and trying to create your own home-field advantage is going to be huge,” Southern added.

A $127 million bond was approved in 2021, and that includes a new $35 million stadium and field house.

“Number one, we’re thankful to the community who voted for it,” Southern exclaimed. “Number two, it’s going to be something they should be extremely proud of, but it’s also going to get us caught up with a lot of other 5A’s in the state of Texas,” Southern added.

Also part of the additions is a new football practice field that the team has already been using, plus a $15 million baseball and softball complex that is under construction.

“What this is going to do for our overall athletic program I don’t think you can put a dollar value on it,” Southern explained. I think the community did the right thing by voting to pass it. These kids deserve the opportunity to have these kinds of facilities,” Southern added.

Southern said they hope to have the stadium ready to use by Week One when they kick off the season by hosting A&M Consolidated on August 25th.

