NCAA announces Tennessee guilty of 200+ infractions during Pruitt era

Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics
Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics(Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) - The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families.

Those benefits totaled approximately $60,000. The NCAA found most of the violations were related to a paid unofficial visit scheme that was used consistently by the football program over two years.

