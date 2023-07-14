New Corp of Cadets Commandant speaks at Leadership Luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Area leaders and business owners gathered for Leadership Brazos Alumni Association annual Leadership Lunch.

The luncheon honored the latest graduating class of Leadership Brazos.

The guest speaker was Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis, Commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

Michaelis said he was very appreciative of the opportunity to speak Thursday afternoon.

“It’s an honor to be able to talk about where the Corp is at and where Texas A&M is at especially in front of folks who are very much dedicated to the relationship between Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M.”

After the luncheon applications were released to apply to be a part of the next class of Leadership Brazos.

