Shop from a variety of local artisans at the Wildflower Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love local artisans, special presentations, and fresh produce, check out the Wildflower Market this weekend.

Hosted by Martha’s Bloomers, you’ll find goodies from more than 20 different vendors. From candles and soaps to fruits, veggies, and charcuterie, you’re sure to find something you love.

You can stop by the store anytime from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 15 to join in the fun.

You can find the full list of vendors listed on the flyer below.

