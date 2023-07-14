Shop from a variety of local artisans at the Wildflower Market

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love local artisans, special presentations, and fresh produce, check out the Wildflower Market this weekend.

Hosted by Martha’s Bloomers, you’ll find goodies from more than 20 different vendors. From candles and soaps to fruits, veggies, and charcuterie, you’re sure to find something you love.

You can stop by the store anytime from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 15 to join in the fun.

You can find the full list of vendors listed on the flyer below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges
Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Three teens were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in...
College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47

Latest News

Battle of the Badges
forest therapy
Experience the healing powers of nature with Forest Therapy at Lick Creek Park
forest therapy
THE THR3E-forest therapy
market pic
THE THR3E- market