Show your support for SARC at Battle of the Badges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Battle of the Badges competition is about a week away.

Row House College Station is hosting the event to benefit the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC).

It will be a day full day full of competition, celebration and raising awareness.

Brazos County law enforcement entities will compete against each other in a rowing competition.

Each team of five will relay a 10K and raise money as a group.

Winners will have the fastest team row time and highest amount of money raised for a great cause.

Lindsay LeBlanc with the Sexual Assault Resource Center says she is excited for this event.

“This is our second year to do Battle of the Badges, and we just today announced that it’s going to be not just Brazos County. Grimes County has put their name in the running too,” said LeBlanc.

“We’ll have five teams competing at Row House College Station on July 22, and all of the funds that they raise so their job is to raise the money and come out and row and have a good time!”

There is still time for the community to get involved. Head over to their website and select your favorite team, or you can support a fundraiser directly.

“All you have to do to vote for your favorite team because they win a prize for the most funds raised and the fastest team,” said LeBlanc. “So you vote with your dollars, you give your donation, it goes directly back to us. So we are the recipients of those funds and help support our ongoing services for survivors. And that obviously has a good time for our officers as well.”

You can watch the second Battle of the Badges on July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Row House College Station.

