Sparkle and shine on game day with these cute fits from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to start prepping those gameday fits.

For all things that sparkle, head to Aggieland Outfitters.

Aggieland Outfitters has a variety of sparkles, from sparkly shorts and skirts to a blinged-out Reveille dress.

Skip the plain t-shirt this season and throw on your glitz and glam instead.

You can check out their full inventory on the website here or stop by either Aggieland Outfitters location seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.