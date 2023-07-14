Summer Food Truck Friday: Originz Barbeque

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Barbeque is a Texas staple that you never have to travel far to find. Here in the Brazos Valley, there are several places to find those smokey and rich flavors including Originz Barbeque.

Originz is a family-owned and operated business that started in 2020. It came out of a passion for cooking and serving others, according to the owner Dustin Recek.

“Everybody started to catch on to it and wonder why we weren’t selling our food, and one thing led to another,” Dustin Recek said.

A variety of meats can be found on the Originz menu including brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork and chicken. Different items like oxtails and beef ribs are occasionally added to the menu.

The menu also has a variety of sides that are made by Dustin Recek’s wife, Karen Recek. Her staples include potato salad, beans and broccoli rice & cheese casserole. They’re made using some of her family’s recipes.

Karen Recek also makes the desserts on the menu. Those include sock-it-to-me cake and cheesecake cupcakes. All the sweets are made from scratch.

Their son, Damion Recek, even has a hand in the business and makes lemonade. It’s named “Damion’s Famous Lemonade.” His popular flavors are classic lemonade and strawberry, but he also makes other flavors like peach.

Dustin Recek said there’s a lot of love and passion incorporated into the business and enjoys sharing the experience with his family.

“We enjoy feeding people, and we enjoy seeing people’s happy faces when it comes to eating,” Dustin Recek said.

For more information on Originz Barbeque and to find out where the Receks will be next, click here.

