Weekend Gardener: Taking care of trees during the dry, hot summer

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We have not seen much rain in our area this summer and that may be affecting your trees at home.

“A young tree like this, in this kind of heat, really struggles to stay alive and the reason is because it came out of a pot and the roots are all growing around,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“When you pull that out of pot and put it in the ground the roots are essentially still in that little cylinder. So while the soil can be moist out here it’ll pump that cylinder dry in a day or less,” he said.

Richter has some ideas to help them stay healthy and hydrated.

“You can put a hose here to trickle. You can buy some things called tree watering bags that go around the tree. You fill them with water and they slowly leak out. Or, this is a device called a tree hugger and it’s made to go around the tree,” he said.

Learn more by watching the the full interview above in the video player.

