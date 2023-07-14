Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

The family of Carlee Russell speaks after her disappearance. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman has not been heard from since calling 911 and her family to say she was stopping on the interstate after seeing a young child walking alone.

The family of the missing Hoover woman says they are staying positive and trusting God their daughter will be brought home safely.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25 years old, is 5-foot-4, 150-160 pounds and was reported missing Thursday. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Talitha Russell said the last time she spoke with her daughter was around 9:18 p.m. Thursday when she left Taziki’s after picking up food and was headed home.

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called police concerned for a young child she saw alone on the interstate, officials said.(Family via WBRC)

Hoover police say around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11. She reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, Carlee Russell apparently stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK,” her mother said. “The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond.

“And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream, and from there on all we could hear was noise … background noise in her phone, which we later found out was noise from the interstate.”

Carlee Russell, 25, of Hoover, Alabama, has not been seen since calling 911 and her family to say she saw a child wandering alone while driving on the interstate. (WBRC)

Authorities said they found Carlee Russell’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. Talitha Russell said since her wig came off, her daughter’s hair will be braided down to her scalp.

Authorities were unable to find her or a child in the area. Police said they have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Her mom said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of Carlee Russell’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely,” Talitha Russell said.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Carlee Russell or may have information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

