Blinn art instructor wins prestigious art award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Blinn College District Art Instructor was recognized with a prestigious art award.

Jamie Speck, a part-time faculty member in Blinn’s Arts Program for 21 years, placed third at Artspace111′s 10th annual Texas Juried Exhibition.

According to a press release from Blinn, Artspace111, located in Fort Worth, specializes in contemporary Texas art. This year’s show included 2,820 submissions, with judges selecting 55 extraordinary works from 43 Texas artists. The 55 pieces, which included sculptures, installations, and 2D and 3D artwork, will be displayed at Artspace111 through Aug. 26.

Speck’s prize-winning piece was titled “Solitude” and consisted of 99 hand-sewn houses made of felt and beeswax.

“It is really a great show,” said Speck, who teaches online art classes for Blinn while maintaining a studio practice in College Station. “I am very honored to have won third prize out of the 55 amazing works that were chosen.”

“Solitude” was also featured in Artsin Square Magazine, Summer 2022, Issue 3, and will be included in upcoming summer issues of Women United Art Magazine, Issue IV, and New Visionary Magazine, Issue 7.

For more information about Blinn’s Arts Program, visit www.blinn.edu/arts.

