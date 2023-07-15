The dogs and cats at the Bryan Animal Center are looking for their forever home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for a furry friend, the dogs and cats at the Bryan Animal Shelter are $10 to adopt now until the end of July.

Dyan Driscoll, the Bryan Animal Center Programs Coordinator says all adopted pets will come with a microchip, their basic vaccinations, and will be either spayed or neutered.

“It is very important for people to adopt because not only does it save the life of the animal that their adopting, but it opens up a pen for another dog that’s possibly needing a spot, that’s a stray on the street,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll also says that the center does have over 100 animals in their care as of right now, and asks that if anyone has lost a pet to visit the facility and see if they are in their care.

“You can also find a lost and found report on our website. We encourage you to fill that out and upload a picture, that way we know what your animal looks like,” she said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs or cats at the Bryan Animal Center, you can fill out an application online by clicking here.

