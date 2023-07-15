Happy birthday to longtime Chick-fil-A Bryan employee, Wendy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We want to send a special happy birthday to longtime Chick-fil-A employee, Wendy.

According to a Facebook post by Chick-fil-A Bryan, she celebrated her birthday at the Bryan location Friday.

Wendy is a staple at the Bryan Chick-fil-A with almost 30 years under her belt.

Wendy, it’s our pleasure to wish you a happy birthday!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.