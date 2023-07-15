Man charged with Intoxication Assault after after slamming into overpass concrete wall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say 20-year-old Riley Smith of Calvert drove his pickup into the concrete wall of the overpass at the intersection of West Villa Maria and Wellborn Road. They say it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning and that Smith was traveling at a high rate of speed.

One of the passengers in his pickup, an 18-year-old female, suffered a broken neck and a concussion.

Police say Smith was coming from Northgate. He was also charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon for a handgun inside the pickup.

