Public meeting regarding TxDOT plans to widen FM-1179

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is holding a public information meeting Thursday, July 27 regarding work planned for FM-1179.

This project could impact residents traveling between Boonville Road and Easterling Drive. TxDOT plans to have designs to show residents at the meeting and will be available for questions.

According to the TxDOT Bryan District leaders, this project is in the planning stages and the goal is to widen FM-1179.

“The proposed improvements would widen the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway, two lanes in each direction separated by a raised median with dedicated left turn lanes at selected intersections. The project would also construct roundabouts at the Coyote Run Road and Merka Road / Steep Hollow Road intersections, as well as provide pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the project corridor. The total length of the project is about 3.6 miles and approximately 39 acres of proposed right-of-way would be required for roadway improvements,” the statement said.

The public meeting will be Thursday, July 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center located at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

