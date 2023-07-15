Renewable natural gas plant unveiled at Twin Oaks Landfill

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A new source of renewable natural gas is officially in the Brazos Valley as morrow energy unveiled its new plant at Twin Oaks Landfill Friday.

A ribbon cutting took place with city leaders from Bryan and College Station in attendance.

The facility is designed to cut down on dangerous methane gases and turn them into renewable energy.

“Texas is the number one natural gas-renewable state so this is just one more exclamation point on that mark,” said Morrow Energy President Paul Morrow.

Both the cities of Bryan and College Station worked together to bring Morrow Energy to the area.

City leaders say this will create clean energy but also provides some financial relief for residents.

“We are able to take out profits and lower the trash collection rates for our citizens as well as a 17 region area,” said College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney.

Morrow Energy says the plant at Twin Oaks Landfill only took 8 months to complete, which is one of the fastest projects to be finished in the company’s history.

