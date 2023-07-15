The Tipsy Trinket celebrates one year in business

A new karaoke room can be rented for parties of up to eight and it is hidden behind a pair of...
A new karaoke room can be rented for parties of up to eight and it is hidden behind a pair of wardrobe doors.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been one year since The Tipsy Trinket opened its doors in Downtown Bryan and the owner says they’re here to stay.

Customers can find multiple options of food and drink including dozens of wines. These can be enjoyed inside and outside on a finished patio. The owner, Lori Gibson, says in this first year they’ve continued to grow.

“We’ve gone through a lot of changes, a lot of different things. We’ve changed our hours so many times, and we’ve redesigned and redeveloped things a lot as well. We just actually did a remodel these last few days to open the space up a lot and kind of reorganize our retail space as well as we had a fun rentable karaoke room because I love karaoke and wine,” Gibson said.

That new karaoke room can be rented for parties of up to eight and it is hidden behind a pair of wardrobe doors.

The Tipsy Trinket is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Law enforcement searches home on bittle ln
Four arrested; one suspect wanted in aggravated robbery case
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges
Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Three teens were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in...
College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle

Latest News

Four arrested; one suspect wanted in aggravated robbery case
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
If you are looking for a furry friend, the dogs and cats at the Bryan Animal Shelter are $10 to...
The dogs and cats at the Bryan Animal Center are looking for their forever home