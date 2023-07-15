The Tipsy Trinket celebrates one year in business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been one year since The Tipsy Trinket opened its doors in Downtown Bryan and the owner says they’re here to stay.

Customers can find multiple options of food and drink including dozens of wines. These can be enjoyed inside and outside on a finished patio. The owner, Lori Gibson, says in this first year they’ve continued to grow.

“We’ve gone through a lot of changes, a lot of different things. We’ve changed our hours so many times, and we’ve redesigned and redeveloped things a lot as well. We just actually did a remodel these last few days to open the space up a lot and kind of reorganize our retail space as well as we had a fun rentable karaoke room because I love karaoke and wine,” Gibson said.

That new karaoke room can be rented for parties of up to eight and it is hidden behind a pair of wardrobe doors.

The Tipsy Trinket is open Wednesday through Saturday.

