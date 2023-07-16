Bryan-College Station residents try to beat the heat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures across the Brazos Valley continue to heat up leaving many people trying to find ways to cool off.

In Bryan-College Station, parents took their kids down to the splash pads Saturday morning.

“We were just trying to look for something for the kids to do and obviously its really hot, so a water splash pad seemed perfect and they’ve been having a great time,” parent, Ashley Hall said.

With temperatures climbing hotter throughout the day, many parents like Kirby Ham are getting up early if they plan to be outside.

“Definitely trying to get out here in the morning where there is a little bit of shade before we have to get inside for the middle of the day,” Ham said.

These parents say the best way to stay cool is to stay home, but they have already seen electricity bill increase.

“We live in an apartment and our bill I know has gone up 20 percent with the heat and not even anything crazy trying to keep it at 75, 76 degrees,” Ham said.

Even with insulation, Hall has also seen an increase in her electricity bill.

“We’ve been Texas residents forever so we knew what the summer looks like,” Hall said. “Ours has still gone up 30 percent, but not as much as other people’s has.”

The heat has also taken a toll on plants as people try to conserve water.

“We live out in the county, so If its gonna die, its gonna die and it will come back. We see it every summer, but I do have a lot of plants, so [I’m] trying to keep those plants alive. They’re getting pretty thirsty,” Hall said.

For those looking for alternative ways to cool off and stay out of the heat Ham has a few suggestions.

“Going to inside play places, lots of popsicles, we like to do popsicle baths with the kids where they get to get in the bath with a popsicle, no mess, lots of snow cones and ice cream dates,” Ham said.

