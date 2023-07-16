The Hispanic Forum awards over $180,000 in scholarships at 25th annual gala

More than 70 local high school graduates received scholarships Saturday night.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit that helps local high school seniors take the next step in their educational journey held its 25th Annual Scholarship Gala Saturday night.

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station hosted the event at the Brazos Center. It was a sold out crowd of more than 800 community members.

KBTX’s Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo emceed.

Over the past five years, the Hispanic Forum has awarded more than half a million dollars, and Saturday, it handed out over $180,000 in scholarships to more than 70 local high school graduates.

The student of the year received a $10,000 scholarship.

“It’s so very important to us and our community to make an impact to let the students of our area know that we have confidence in them and we want to help them achieve their goal to get a higher education,” said Irma Pineda, President of the Hispanic Forum.

She says she really wants to thank the community and the sponsors this year that made these scholarships possible.

The organization says they are grateful to count on the support of more than 250 local businesses and donors for this event.

There was also an array of artwork donated by local artists to auction.

The program also included the recognition of the following individuals:

  • Person of the Year - Raymond David Vela
  • Business of the Year - Aquino Concrete
  • Educator(s) of the Year - Lisa Davila Mendez (Bryan ISD) and Rick Velez (College Station ISD)
  • Lifetime Achievement - Gregory Moncivais Rodriguez
  • Presidential Excellence Award - Dennis Garcia-Rhodes, Jr.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Law enforcement officers search a home on Bittle Lane on Friday morning.
Four arrested; one suspect still wanted in aggravated robbery case
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges
Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles at the Texas Capitol in 2018. Austin officials asked...
Gov. Greg Abbott sends more state police to patrol Austin after city leaders call for end to partnership

Latest News

More than 70 local high school graduates received scholarships Saturday night
Hispanic Forum 25th Annual Scholarship Gala
House Bill 2127, which takes effect on Sept. 1, will do away with local rules that require...
“We are dying”: Houston workers protest new state law removing water break requirements
Toucans beat Round Rock SC in last regular season game
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)