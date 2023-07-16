The Hispanic Forum awards over $180,000 in scholarships at 25th annual gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit that helps local high school seniors take the next step in their educational journey held its 25th Annual Scholarship Gala Saturday night.

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station hosted the event at the Brazos Center. It was a sold out crowd of more than 800 community members.

KBTX’s Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo emceed.

Over the past five years, the Hispanic Forum has awarded more than half a million dollars, and Saturday, it handed out over $180,000 in scholarships to more than 70 local high school graduates.

The student of the year received a $10,000 scholarship.

“It’s so very important to us and our community to make an impact to let the students of our area know that we have confidence in them and we want to help them achieve their goal to get a higher education,” said Irma Pineda, President of the Hispanic Forum.

She says she really wants to thank the community and the sponsors this year that made these scholarships possible.

The organization says they are grateful to count on the support of more than 250 local businesses and donors for this event.

There was also an array of artwork donated by local artists to auction.

The program also included the recognition of the following individuals:

Person of the Year - Raymond David Vela

Business of the Year - Aquino Concrete

Educator(s) of the Year - Lisa Davila Mendez (Bryan ISD) and Rick Velez (College Station ISD)

Lifetime Achievement - Gregory Moncivais Rodriguez

Presidential Excellence Award - Dennis Garcia-Rhodes, Jr.

