Sadberry Intermediate P-T-S-O looking for sponsors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is about a month away before students return to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year and the district’s newest school, Sadberry Intermediate, is looking for sponsors.

These sponsors would be for the school’s Parent, Teacher and Student Organization. Sadberry Intermediate’s P-T-S-O are looking for local businesses and members of the community to apply.

To be a sponsor it will cost $300. The sponsor also gets their logo featured on the very first shirt for Sadberry Intermediate.

“Since Sadberry Intermediate is a new school we don’t have any funding yet and we’re looking at getting sponsors for our new spirit shirts for the year so that every child and staff member will be able to receive a free t-shirt to start off the year,” Sadberry Intermediate P-T-S-O member, Jessica Lawrence said.

Money from sponsors will also be used to help fund field trips, special events throughout the year and cover things that the education budget doesn’t, Lawrence said.

“Sadberry is known for the legacy he left behind, and our school building is an amazing building,” Lawrence said. “What we’re trying to do now is build that amazingness to the kids and so basically when they walk through those doors for the first time Bryan ISD has made it an amazing school for them.”

The P-T-S-O asks that payments for sponsors be sent no later than Wednesday July 19.

Those interested in applying can fill out a sponsorship form and email it to SadberryPTSO@gmail.com, call 979-324-1725 for more information, or click this link.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.