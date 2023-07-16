Texans win some money despite no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

Texas Lottery says 254,470 Texas won at least something
The Powerball prize has increased to an estimated $900-million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.(WLOX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Austin, Texas (KBTX) - The Powerball prize has increased to an estimated $900-million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

However, you may still want to check your numbers.

According to Texas Lottery, two Texas players matched all five white balls, each winning $1,000,000. One ticket was sold in Katy and the other in Frisco.

In addition, eight tickets sold in Texas matched four out of five balls, each winning $50,000. One of the eight also power played, doubling their money.

254,470 other Texas players won between $100 and four dollars.

The winning numbers for the estimated $875 million prize Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57. Powerball was 18.

The next drawing is Monday. It is expected to be the third largest Powerball jackpot.

