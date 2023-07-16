WATCH: Baby abandoned on street curb after thief steals truck with child inside

Surveillance video shows the moment a truck was stolen with a baby inside while the family was right on the sidewalk. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Kim Lucey
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WHDH) – A baby on board a stolen truck in Boston was driven to a street corner and then abandoned, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a gray shirt and pants while riding a bike before deciding to ditch the bike and steal a truck on Geneva Avenue and Westville Street in Dorchester around 3 p.m. Friday.

Security video showed the moment when the truck was taken with the family standing right there, they’re baby still inside the vehicle.

Officials said the thief drove about a block before security video shows him pulling up to the corner of Leroy Street, opening the door, and leaving the baby on the curb in a car seat.

Another person came to pick up the child within seconds. The unoccupied truck was recovered a few streets over.

Jose Cruz lives near the area and said muggings and carjackings have become a big problem in the neighborhood.

“Everywhere you go, you just got to look back, you know, and it’s bad,” he said.

As a father and grandfather, Cruz said he fears for his family’s safety and wants to see more police presence in the area.

“There’s no intervention, police intervention unless something happens, that’s when they come around,” he said.

Other neighbors are echoing his concern with crime. They said that, although this baby was reunited with its family, the outcome could have been much worse.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Law enforcement officers search a home on Bittle Lane on Friday morning.
Four arrested; one suspect still wanted in aggravated robbery case
Bryan police say 20-year-old Riley Smith of Calvert drove his pickup into the concrete wall of...
Robertson County man charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle
Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
An association of Texas A&M faculty on Friday condemned the university’s administration for its...
A&M faculty leaders decry “appearance of outside influence” in botched hiring of journalism professor

Latest News

College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.
College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas
File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Denmark's Holger Rune to win their men's...
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
The Powerball prize has increased to an estimated $900-million after no one matched all six...
Texans win some money despite no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing