1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.

Police say they were first dispatched to the area in reference to a reckless driver entering the city limits. While officers were on their way, dispatch told them there had been a head-on collision involving the reckless vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 90.

Officials say a black 2008 Lexus crossed the double yellow lines and hit a 2020 Nissan Amada head-on in the southbound lanes.

The Lexus spun around and entered a ditch.

The driver of the Lexus, 31-year-old Rahamath Mohammed from Houston was killed.

The three people inside the Nissan all had to be taken to the hospital. Two adults were taken by ambulance. A 7-year-old child was taken in a medical helicopter.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.
College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas
An association of Texas A&M faculty on Friday condemned the university’s administration for its...
A&M faculty leaders decry “appearance of outside influence” in botched hiring of journalism professor
Bryan Police charged the 19-year-old with DWI
Man arrested for DWI after hitting two parked cars and the side of a Bryan home
More than 70 local high school graduates received scholarships Saturday night
The Hispanic Forum awards over $180,000 in scholarships at 25th annual gala

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Inflation peels back again in June, but the Fed and economists see more work ahead. (CNN)
Focus at Four: Economist breaks down recent inflation report
Focus at Four: Economist on recent inflation report