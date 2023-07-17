1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.

Police say they were first dispatched to the area in reference to a reckless driver entering the city limits. While officers were on their way, dispatch told them there had been a head-on collision involving the reckless vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 90.

Officials say a black 2008 Lexus crossed the double yellow lines and hit a 2020 Nissan Amada head-on in the southbound lanes.

The Lexus spun around and entered a ditch.

The driver of the Lexus, 31-year-old Rahamath Mohammed from Houston was killed.

The three people inside the Nissan all had to be taken to the hospital. Two adults were taken by ambulance. A 7-year-old child was taken in a medical helicopter.

At this time, their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.