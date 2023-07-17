2023 SEC Media Days begin in Nashville

Nashville, TENNESSEE (KBTX) - The 2023 SEC Media Days are underway at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville.

The four day event begin on Monday with Texas A&M taking center stage along with LSU and Missouri. A&M is the last of the three teams going on Monday.

Joining Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is the lone offensive representative wide receiver Ainias Smith. On the defensive side it’s two defensive linemen, senior McKinnley Jackson and junior Fadil Diggs.

Coach Fisher enters the season needing to get wins after going 5-7 last season and missing bowl eligibility.

This team has a talented roster returning, so there’s going to be lots to talk about this week.

This is the first time media days has come to Nashville. Last year it was in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and a majority of media days have taken place in the Birmingham area.

News 3 Sports will have reports all week long as each of the 14 teams in the league have a chance to take a mic.

