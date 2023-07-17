Authorities asking for help finding 2 Grimes County teens

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about two missing 15-year-olds.

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were last seen Saturday in the 14400 block of Oak Hill Lane in Grimes County.

Authorities believe they could be in the Jersey Village, Harris County area.

If you know where they are, you are asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on missing 15 year old females last seen on Saturday July 15. They are possibly in the Jersey Village, Harris County, TX area. pic.twitter.com/NcxdTxK4pf — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) July 17, 2023

