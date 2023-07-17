Authorities asking for help finding 2 Grimes County teens

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were last seen Saturday in the 14400 block of Oak...
Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were last seen Saturday in the 14400 block of Oak Hill Lane in Grimes County.(Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about two missing 15-year-olds.

Skyleigh Marie Burnside and Lauren Limmer were last seen Saturday in the 14400 block of Oak Hill Lane in Grimes County.

Authorities believe they could be in the Jersey Village, Harris County area.

If you know where they are, you are asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151.

