Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with an extra scoop of Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - July is a sweet month. National Ice Cream Month is easy to celebrate since popular ice cream brand Blue Bell is based in the Brazos Valley.

There are no specific rules on how to celebrate. It can simply be done by enjoying an extra scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor or even taking a trip to Blue Bell in Brenham to learn about the brand and its ice cream-making process.

What many know as Blue Bell started as the Blue Bell Creamery Company in 1907. It was founded by a group of Brenham businessmen who were then making butter from excess cream brought in by farmers in the area. They started making ice cream four years later.

Blue Bell’s staple flavor, vanilla, was created in the 1960s, and the rest is history. Every year, about 30-40 flavors are created that customers can find in stores across 23 states.

Today, they’re transported in refrigerated trucks, but originally, a horse and buggy made those deliveries in the 1930s. Blue Bell has also delivered ice cream by spaceship and drone.

Along with the way the ice cream’s transportation and distribution have changed over the years, so has the logo. Many people recognize the brand’s iconic “cow and girl” logo that was created in the 1970′s, but it first resembled the bluebell flower.

Photos and information about the brand’s history over the years can be seen on-site. Blue Bell offers tours that allow visitors to learn how the brand has changed over the years and how its flavors are made.

Guests can also get a taste of some of their favorite flavors at the on-site parlor. It offers flavors that can be found in stores along with some that are exclusive to the Brenham location. In honor of Monday being National Peach Ice Cream Day, guests can enjoy the flavors Peachy Peach and Peaches & Homemade Vanilla.

For more information on Blue Bell and how you can book a tour, click here.

