Focus at Four: Economist breaks down recent inflation report

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent report by Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the rate of inflation cooled to 3% in June.

According to the report, that is the lowest rate since early 2021.

“All of the signs of falling inflation rates are good news,” said Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center. “The Fed wanted the inflation rate to fall and it took awhile, but we’re still hopefully and gradually, returning to 2%.”

However, Jansen warned that the core inflation rate increased at a 5% rate last month.

“The Fed often says that the core inflation rate doesn’t tell you what you’re spending now, but it is a better forecaster of what’s going to happen in the future,” said Jansen.” So, I don’t think the fight’s over yet, but we’ve come along way.”

From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.

Despite the report, experts believe the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate when it meets later this month.

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March 2022, the steepest pace of increases in four decades.

You can watch our full interview from our Focus at Four in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.
College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas
An association of Texas A&M faculty on Friday condemned the university’s administration for its...
A&M faculty leaders decry “appearance of outside influence” in botched hiring of journalism professor
Bryan Police charged the 19-year-old with DWI
Man arrested for DWI after hitting two parked cars and the side of a Bryan home
More than 70 local high school graduates received scholarships Saturday night
The Hispanic Forum awards over $180,000 in scholarships at 25th annual gala

Latest News

Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.
1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville
It’s being hosted Sept. 30 at the Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Center at Texas A&M.
Voices for Children announces pickleball tournament
There are no specific rules on how to celebrate. It can simply be done by enjoying an extra...
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with an extra scoop of Blue Bell
H-E-B and the Brazos Valley Food Bank are partnering for a food distribution event
H-E-B, Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for volunteers for Summer of Sharing event Monday