H-E-B, Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for volunteers for Summer of Sharing event Monday
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank and H-E-B are asking for volunteers for their Summer of Sharing event Monday evening.
The event will provide Bryan and College Station families with shelf-stable food, as well as milk, produce, frozen protein, school supplies and hot to-go meals.
Volunteers will help give out meals, load cars and direct traffic.
The volunteer shift will be at the Brazos Center Monday, July 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sign up to help here.
Anyone attending to receive food is asked to register online first.
Food pick-up is from 5 to 7 p.m. No documentation is required.
