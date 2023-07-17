Hylton Earns Silver at GLOBL JAM Representing Canada

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TORONTO – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Tineya Hylton and the U23 Canadian National Team earned the silver medal at the 2023 GLOBL JAM Sunday evening.

The Aggie averaged 4.0 points and 1.3 steals per game for her country during the tournament. Canada fell to Team USA, who was being represented by Louisville women’s basketball, by a score of 68-66 in the gold medal game.

Canada won the inaugural GOLBL JAM tournament last season and went 3-1 this year en route to the silver. Hylton joins fellow teammate Janiah Barker who earned silver with the USA AmeriCup squad earlier this summer. Head coach Joni Taylor is currently leading the USA Basketball U19 FIBA World Cup Team in Madrid, Spain. The U19 world cup is set to conclude on July 23.

Hylton averaged 19.4 minutes per game last season for the Aggies and produced 6.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest. Her assist average was good for second on the team and she tied for first in steals per game (1.2).

The Toronto native dished out four-or-more assists on six different occasions, including her Aggie debut against A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 10, 2022) where she poured in 10 points and had six dimes. She also logged a career-high 12 points versus LSU on Feb. 5, 2023.

