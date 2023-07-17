I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet returns Monday & Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan will reopen its “Teacher Closet” for shopping for two days.

Teachers will be able to grab school supplies like crayons, binders, and journals all for free. All teachers need to do is provide a teacher ID.

The Teachers Closet will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will take place at Morningstar Storage on N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.

At the end of June, KBTX was told that the “Teacher Closet” had helped over 40 teachers since summer break started.

Anyone who would like to donate items can email teacherclosetbcs@gmail.com.

