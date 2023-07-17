Kids can learn the ropes of musical theatre through Music Makers at A&M United Methodist Church

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For more than 20 years, A&M United Methodist Church has been hosting Music Makers, a camp to teach kids about music, drama and set design, all while creating a fully-staged musical with live, professional musicians.

This year, the final production is titled “Called” by Mark Burrows.

“It is a music camp in that kids are learning different things about music, like how to read music. They’re doing stage craft. We put on a children’s musical each year after we teach them about music and theatre,” A&M United Methodist’s Director of Music, Michael Vaughn, said.

Kids will attend Music Makers for one week, from July 31 - Aug. 4 from 1 - 5 p.m.

Brazos Valley Troupe’s, M.A. Sterling, says the end-of-week performance is top tier.

“People were going on and on about how incredible the performance was last year. They were saying it was Disney quality. It’s incredible what these kids understand in less than 20 hours. They’re learning all the elements of it,” Sterling said.

Registration is open to rising 1st graders through 8th graders and is $50 per applicant.

Vaughn says a very generous donor has offered to sponsor those who would like to participate, but cannot afford to.

You can register your kids for Music Makers here.

If you would like to attend the final performance, head to A&M United Methodist Church’s Great Hall of the 11 a.m. Sunday Worship service.

