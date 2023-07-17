Man arrested for DWI after hitting two parked cars and the side of a Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 19-year-old man for Driving While Intoxicated after he drove into two parked cars and the front wall of a Bryan home.

It happened Saturday evening around 9:00 p.m. on Antone Street in Bryan.

Police say the driver, Santiago Jesus Alvaro Ramos, was lying down in the front yard of the home he hit when they first contacted him.

Video from a resident’s camera showed that Ramos first hit a car parked legally in the roadway in front of one home. Police say Ramos then backed up, and accelerated forward into the front yard of another home, and continued to strike the front wall. From there, they say he continued forward and stuck another car parked in the driveway of that home.

He is in jail on a $4,000 bond.

According to online jail records, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a U.S. Immigration Hold.

