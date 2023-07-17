Officials: 3 dead, one unaccounted for following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Three people are dead, and one person is unaccounted for, after a fire destroyed an apartment complex, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman.

Newman said The Red Cross has 14 cases open and is helping around 30 people displaced by the fire.

Firefighters responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. July 16 to the Northgate Apartments at 115 Faye Drive.

When they arrived, the two-story apartment complex was engulfed in flames.

Multiple injured in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire (courtesy)

16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation. (courtesy)

Fire officials said 16 apartment units burned to the ground. The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

Lacey Lakeview, Bellmead, Waco, West, Ross, AMR McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and other crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

