Send the kids back to school healthy with help from Central Texas Sinus & Allergy

Dr. Thomas Salzer says if you’re noticing your allergies acting up more than usual, it’s because we’re in the middle of grasses.

“All grasses, except maybe rye, are peaking right now. You’re allergic to the pollen in the air, not the grass in your yard, not the grass you’re cutting, not the grass you touch, but the pollen,” Salzer said.

He says it’s time to schedule an appointment with your ENT if over-the-counter meds aren’t cutting it.

“If over the counter things don’t work, like the nasal steroids or the antihistamines, or if you’re having some of the secondary problems like asthma, or developing an infection with pain and pressure, it’s time to see your doctor. Typical allergy symptoms are going to be sneezing, teary eyes, redness, itching, but if it gets to be thick post nasal drainage, cough, facial pressure, asthma, hives, things like that, that’s when it’s time,” he said.

“We can actually evaluate what you’re allergic to and figure out if it’s ragweed in the fall or cedar in the winter or trees in the spring or grass in the summer. After we test you and know what you’re allergic to, we can come up with a customized treatment plan,” Salzer said.

Dr. Salzer says it’s better to see the doctor sooner rather than later to start getting the kids back into a regular sleep schedule.

“Over the summer, you’ve got kids who are sleeping until 11 o’clock, and then all of a sudden, one day, you’ve got to wake them up. They’ve got to go to school and function at 6 o’clock in the morning. It’s never too early to start transitioning them back. It takes two or three weeks to get them back to where they should be. So you get them to go to sleep a little bit earlier, or wake up a little bit earlier, until you get your target time,” he explained.

He says hearing and vision are also incredibly important components of a successful school year.

“So there’s plenty of time to get an appointment with an audiologist or with an otolaryngologist or ear, nose, and throat doctor to try to get those ears figured out to maximize their hearing. Vision is another thing. There’s time to get their vision figured out so that they can be optimized for school and learning,” Salzer said.

