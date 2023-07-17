The Smell of Rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The hot summer months often leave the Brazos Valley longing for rain, and the pleasant smell that accompanies it. Interestingly, however, these months are actually when the earth is working most diligently to create that smell. This “rain smell” is more formally known as, petrichor.

Periods of prolonged hot, dry weather allow for the production of specific bacteria from vegetation to be secreted into the soil. The soil then uses these bacteria to create a compound called, geosmin. Geosmin, a word appropriately derived from the Greek term for “earth smell”, is the primary source for that all-too-familiar smell we associate with rain. When geosmin comes into contact with rain, it releases molecules in the air that produce petrichor.

The longer soil goes without rain, the more geosmin it can build up. This is often why the first rain after a long stretch of dry weather is typically accompanied by a particularly strong “rain smell”. Sometimes, however, even after repeated days of rain, the aroma still fills the air. This is because the human nose is extremely sensitive to geosmin. It can detect the compound at concentrations as low as five parts per trillion! Therefore, as long as trace amounts of geosmin are present in the soil, rain will still smell like, well, rain!

Another contributing factor to the intensity of the smell can be attributed to rainfall rates. You’ve probably noticed that the aroma seems stronger after a light rain, compared to a heavy downpour, well there’s actually science to back that! When a raindrop comes into contact with a porous surface, such as soil, it traps small bacterial bubbles, before they push through the droplet and into the atmosphere. A similar, but more familiar process can be observed with a carbonated drink; the bubbles of carbon dioxide rise to the top of the liquid before they burst into a fizz. Essentially, a raindrop is soil bacteria’s one way ticket to the surface.

As far as rainfall rates are concerned, the heavier the downpour, the faster the velocity of the rain droplets. This enhanced velocity doesn’t allot the time needed for bacterial bubble formation, and therefore, prohibits the release of aromatic molecules. All-in-all, the slower the speed of rain droplets, the more intense the smell.

There are some other lesser-contributing factors to the smell, such as ozone. Ozone molecules that typically inhabit higher levels of the atmosphere can be carried down to the surface by downdrafts and rain droplets, further adding to the earthy smell of petrichor.

So, in these prolonged periods of hot, dry weather, know that the soil is hard at work in preparation for the next rainfall. And, the next time it rains, and you notice that pleasant smell, you’ll know what it is, and the science behind it!

