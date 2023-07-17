Spend a day exploring Texas A&M Galleries’ summer exhibitions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The University Art Galleries, including both the J. Wayne Stark Galleries and the Forsyth Galleries, oversees a vast in-house collection, including indoor and outdoor public art.

This summer, you can beat the heat by stopping by one or both of the galleries to check out the latest exhibitions.

Curator of Education, Jenn Korolenko, says there is a full lineup of family-friendly events happening at the galleries.

On Tuesday, July 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., dive into the mesmerizing world of light and its captivating role in art with Brushes and Beams: An Evening of Light, Color & Creativity.

From now until Sept. 24, take a tour through the Victorian-era art collection and exhibition, Gas Lighting: An Exploration of Light and Shadow, where you will view the fascinating interplay between light, color theory and artistic masterpieces.

Take the kids to enjoy Children’s Summer Storytime on July 21 and Aug. 4 at 10 am. Kids will enjoy an art-themed book read to them, projected on a large screen with illustrations and surround sound, followed by an art craft. Adults are welcome to create alongside the kids.

You can stay up to date on what’s happening at the University Art Galleries here.

