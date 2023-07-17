Texas A&M takes center stage to kick off SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Day one of the 2023 SEC Football Media Days featured Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri. The Aggies had head coach Jimbo Fisher, senior receiver Ainias Smith, senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, and junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs make their rounds with the media at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Monday.

Media Days brings out the personality in players, but A&M is all business when it comes to the season starting after coming off a 5-7 campaign.

“We just didn’t execute in critical moments of games,” head coach Jimbo Fisher explained. “We had injuries but that’s coaching you have to coach around it and you have to coach situations and be able to make critical plays at critical times. I mean there are no excuses but they just didn’t get it done. Now you have to go back and get it done. There’s no magical formula except go back, work hard, and be fundamentally sound. We have talented guys and the thing that makes me excited is we have a lot of depth,” Fisher added.

Another topic that was hit on a lot on Monday is how the team is going to honor Terry Price.

Both McKinnley Jackson and Fadill Diggs said this summer has been hard losing their position coach, but they’ll play for him this fall.

“We’re going to play hard every snap because that’s what Coach Price was big on,” Diggs said. He was a big energy guy. Every time he stepped on the field he had juice, so we’re going to play hard in his name because that’s what he would want us to do,” Diggs added.

“What he always wanted was for us to be great men and great leaders,” Jackson said. “When I got the news it was devastating. There were never dull moments with him. We have to honor his name, live through him, and be great men and great leaders as he taught us to be,” Jackson added.

“We lost a great Aggie but the world lost a great person,” Fisher remarked. “It goes beyond Texas A&M. I never heard a bad thing about Terry Price as a coach and as a person.. as a father as a husband.. everything he did was first class. Everybody loved him and he’s going to be sorely, sorely missed,” Fisher finished.

One-on-one interview with McKinnley Jackson:

What’s it like being here and representing Texas A&M?

Honestly, this moment is dreams to reality. As a kid I’ve been a fan of football and fan of the SEC. I’m kind of living up to the expectations I had as a kid.

What are you most looking forward to this season?

Just us playing complete football, playing complimentary football. Offense scoring points and the defense getting those three and outs and putting our offense into good field position to score.

There’s a lot of young talent on this defensive line and experience... how dangerous is this group going to be?

It’s going to be. But at the same time we just have to take it one game at a time. Just hold each other accountable and push each other and continue to strive to new levels.

It’s a hard time right now with the passing of Coach Price... how do you plan to honor him this season?

How would you like to finish out this senior season?

Holding my own and making sure my teammates and I fill the expectations we have for ourselves and what the world sees in us.

One-on-one interview with Ainias Smith:

As a graduate student you had a chance to leave for the pros, what went into your decision to return to A&M?

“It was a lot that went into it. I definitely felt like there was unfinished business left on the table. With me only playing 3 and a half or 4 games I felt I didn’t take care of everything that I wanted to take care of. With me being on the sideline and just watching from the sideline, and not really being able to be in the guys’ ear all the time during meetings and during practice, it was pretty hard to just be out there and be a stand-by watch person. I didn’t really like that. Being able to come back and finish the season the way I want to and help some of the young guys become better men in life.

What can we expect from a Bobby Petrino and Jimbo Fisher offense?

You can expect a lot of touchdowns. A lot of excitement. Two great masterminds coming together, working together. They work very well together. I’m excited.

Coming off of a 5-7 season what is the message this offseason?

My biggest message is it’s standards over feelings. We don’t necessarily want to look back on what happened. That’s in the past. Let’s go ahead and move forward. We have a set standard for how we want to live our lives, and how we want to go about each and every day. It doesn’t matter how we feel. We have to reach that standard. We have to meet that level each and every day, and if we don’t then we’re falling short and we’re going to end up exactly how we were last year.

