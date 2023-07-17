Tip-A-Cop and help law enforcement raise money for Special Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County law enforcement officers are ready to raise money for Special Olympics during next week’s Tip-A-Cop.

Residents can enjoy a good meal and good conversation with police officers while supporting a good cause at Texas Roadhouse in College Station July 24-27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officers from the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the wait staff for tips.

Officers will refill drinks and assist the public in any way possible to collect tips, all of which will directly benefit the Special Olympics in our area.

Officers will be accepting cash, checks and credit card donations.

If you are unable to make Tip-A-Cop and would like to make a monetary donation to the Special Olympics, you can mail a donation to:

Bryan Police Department

Lt. Jason James

303 East 29th Street

Bryan, Texas 77803

979-209-5322

Checks payable to “Special Olympics Texas”

You can also donate online.

