Tip-A-Cop and help law enforcement raise money for Special Olympics

Tips donated to the law enforcement will go to Special Olympics Texas
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County law enforcement officers are ready to raise money for Special Olympics during next week’s Tip-A-Cop.

Residents can enjoy a good meal and good conversation with police officers while supporting a good cause at Texas Roadhouse in College Station July 24-27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officers from the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the wait staff for tips.

Officers will refill drinks and assist the public in any way possible to collect tips, all of which will directly benefit the Special Olympics in our area.

Officers will be accepting cash, checks and credit card donations.

If you are unable to make Tip-A-Cop and would like to make a monetary donation to the Special Olympics, you can mail a donation to:

Bryan Police Department

Lt. Jason James

303 East 29th Street

Bryan, Texas 77803

979-209-5322

Checks payable to “Special Olympics Texas”

You can also donate online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.
College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas
An association of Texas A&M faculty on Friday condemned the university’s administration for its...
A&M faculty leaders decry “appearance of outside influence” in botched hiring of journalism professor
More than 70 local high school graduates received scholarships Saturday night
The Hispanic Forum awards over $180,000 in scholarships at 25th annual gala
Bryan Police charged the 19-year-old with DWI
Man arrested for DWI after hitting two parked cars and the side of a Bryan home

Latest News

H-E-B and the Brazos Valley Food Bank are partnering for a food distribution event
H-E-B, Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for volunteers for Summer of Sharing event Monday
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - July 17
Brazos County law enforcement officers are ready to raise money for Special Olympics during...
Tip-A-Cop and help law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics
2023 SEC Media Days begins in Nashville