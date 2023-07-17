Treat of the Day: Graduate students awarded Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M University graduate students have been awarded the Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship.

Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe & Hailee Nerber were selected for overall excellence in biology research.

Their research focuses on improving the health outcomes of night-shift workers and potential treatments for bacterial diseases.

The Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship was established by the mother of a Texas A&M student who was killed.

