Treat of the Day: Graduate students awarded Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship

By Heather Falls and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M University graduate students have been awarded the Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship.

Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe & Hailee Nerber were selected for overall excellence in biology research.

Their research focuses on improving the health outcomes of night-shift workers and potential treatments for bacterial diseases.

The Roozbeh Arianpour Endowed Memorial Scholarship was established by the mother of a Texas A&M student who was killed.

