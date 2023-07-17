Voices for Children announces pickleball tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is inviting everyone to pull out their pickleball paddles. The organization has announced its first pickleball tournament, Pickleball Palooza.

The tournament is on Sept. 30 at the Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Center at Texas A&M and will kick off at 8 a.m.

“This tournament is for everyone, so you can be a new pickleball player, an experienced pickleball player, anybody,” the organization’s executive director Amy Faulkner said. “We’re gonna have a quick pickleball crash course at the beginning of the day to learn some of the rules of pickleball and how to play, but it’ll be a really fun day.”

Pickleball Palooza will be comprised of teams of two.

“Grab a friend, grab co-workers, come out and enjoy the day,” Faulkner said.

The day will also include swag bags for players, refreshments and the opportunity to win raffle prizes. The organization is raffling off a $500 Readfield Meats & Deli gift card and a Yeti Cooler. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the Voices for Children office.

Funds raised from the event and raffle ticket sales will go back to the organization to help train and recruit new CASA volunteers.

The organization works to improve the lives of children and families in the foster care system through powerful volunteer advocacy. Voices for Children serves five counties within the Brazos Valley.

More information on Pickleball Palooza and the organization can be found here. Voices for Children is located at 115 North Main Street in Bryan.

