14-year-old dies in boating accident with jet ski, authorities say

A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.
A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.(GoFundMe)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a teenager died in a boating accident over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team was called regarding a crash involving a boat and a jet ski in Manatee County.

The collision involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of a 14-year-old in a heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment and his condition is being closely monitored,” authorities told WWSB.

The boys’ family confirmed the deadly accident through a GoFundMe account set up to help with expenses.

“The Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James (17 years old) and Hunter (14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life,” the family shared.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man operating the jet ski or how the collision occurred.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Madisonville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night along Highway 90.
1 killed in crash along Highway 90 in Madisonville
Dr. José Luis Bermúdez’s decision to step aside comes a week Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was...
Interim Dean of A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences steps down amid controversy inside journalism program
Former College Station Police Officer De'Kedrick Anderson
College Station police officer fired, arrested for stealing money from suspect
An autopsy revealed 2-year-old Panache Petry died from COVID-19 and another respiratory...
‘They killed my baby’: Texas mother speaks after son dies in protective custody

Latest News

The barn is along Highway 21 just east of the Highway 290 exit between the communities of Paige...
New Aggie barn rises between Austin and College Station
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three...
Coast Guard seizes more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies