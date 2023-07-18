Be Remarkable: Dawn Compton and her ‘Pink Tribe’ are uplifting cancer survivors across America

The Blessing Box Project helps women who need not just mastectomy pillows and drain shirts, but support and encouragement.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in Texas and last year nearly 20,000 were diagnosed.

One Austin County survivor is helping others all across the nation with her Blessing Box Project.

The grassroots organization was founded and is spearheaded by Dawn Compton, who along with volunteers from across the nation, helps to pack up, seal, and ship boxes to cancer survivors.

“I’ve shipped 12,340 boxes to women since 2019,” said Compton, who puts it all together in the backroom of a Church in Bellville.

The Blessing Box idea was born out of Dawn’s own breast cancer journey. She was diagnosed in 2018 and is well aware of the challenges. In each box that’s sent out is a homemade pillow used to protect incisions following surgery and a drain shirt made out of old men’s shirts.

Dawn has help from volunteers like Sandra Robinson, who loves to do crafts and sew.

“So this is up my alley,” said Robinson, who is a proud member of the ‘Pink Tribe’ that makes all this possible.

“Even if they’re having a bad day the rest of the tribe will jump in and offer blessings and prayers and help them out with their answers,” said Robinson.

The Blessing Boxes are free of charge and any survivor can request one.

“No person who receives a Blessing Box is ever charged for one. These boxes are made with love by fellow Pink Sisters AKA Pink Tribe and loved ones who want to be part of this amazing grassroots project,” said Compton.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Dawn Compton with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

